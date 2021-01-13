The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, made the closing of borders more flexible of that country, which had hardened on December 21 before the jump in cases of coronavirus. Now, resident foreigners may request a permit to enter, as well as those who need to travel for “justified situations of family reunification”.

The measure was made official through a decree signed by the president on Monday and that establishes that “the exceptions established in article 2” of decree 104/020 of March will be taken into account, which initially limited circulation in the border crossings.

“The President of the Republic, acting with the respective Minister or Ministers, will authorize the entry into the country of those persons that take refuge in any of the exceptions established in Article 2 of Decree No. 104/020, of March 24, 2020 “, says the regulations.

As indicated by the newspaper El Observador, the decree indicates that those who want to enter the country They may request a special permit, which will depend on the authorization of the President and some of his ministers.

Last week, President Lacalle Pou confirmed that the closure at the border crossings will continue until the end of January.

“Unfortunately, and much to our regret, especially the Minister of Tourism, we will continue with the borders closed for 20 more days,” said the president last Wednesday.

Until last December 16, when it announced the new entry restrictions, the Government allowed entry from abroad to Uruguayans, residents or for work or family issues, among some other exceptions.

In the following cases, you can now apply to enter the country:

Foreigners residing in the country.

Drivers affected the international transport of goods, merchandise, correspondence, supplies and humanitarian and health aid.

Diplomats Accredited before the Uruguayan Government or before International Organizations based in the country.

Foreigners who benefit from a humanitarian or health corridor established for the embarkation or disembarkation of cruise ships, ships and planes based where the health authority determines.

Brazilians that, demonstrating its status as borderlines, enter the Republic through the Uruguay-Brazil border and remain in the border city.

Clearly founded cases of international protection in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 18,076, of December 19, 2006 (Refugee Law), which must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, particularly taking into account the situation of people who arrive for reasons of family reunification with foreigners who already have permanent residence in the country.

Duly justified situations of family reunification (With parents, spouses, partners, minor or elderly single children with disabilities, as provided in article 10 of Law No. 18250, of January 6, 2008, or humanitarian not provided for in the other literals, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Relations before the National Directorate of Migration.

Transitory income for labor, economic, business or judicial purposes managed before the National Directorate of Migration by the competent Ministry corresponding to the area of ​​activity involved and based on reasons of urgent need.

