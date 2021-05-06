When it seemed that Uruguay was one of the countries that best handled the coronavirus pandemic, cases skyrocketed and in the last hours it was in the position 1 of the ranking of daily deaths from covid-19 in relation to its population. Argentina is in tenth place.

The data comes from the figures updated by the web Our World in Data, which reflects that the country led by Luis Lacalle Pou registers 17.31 people died per million inhabitants. The rate is daily and is taken on the average of the last 7 days.

The figure is significant when compared to the rest of the region, since the average for South America stands at 8.88 deaths per million people.

Behind Uruguay are Macedonia (16.73), Hungary (14.80), Paraguay (12.06), Bosnia Herzegovina (11.84) and Croatia (10.93) on the list.

This is followed by Brazil (10.90), Bulgaria (10.18) and Colombia (9.24).

Vaccination against the coronavirus in Montevideo, in full advance of the second wave in Uruguay. Photo: Xinhua

Argentina is in tenth place, with an average of 9.22 daily fatal cases per million inhabitants. Despite the fact that the country had the highest daily records of fatal cases in recent weeks, as it has a larger population, the rate is almost half that of Uruguay.

Almost 3,000 deaths

This Thursday Uruguay added 54 deaths by covid-19 and reached 2,972 since the health emergency was decreed on March 13, 2020, according to the daily report of the National Emergency System (Sinae).

The deaths in the last 24 hours were of people between 34 and 89 years old and the department most affected was Montevideo, registering 26 of the 54 deaths.

In addition, during the day, 3,592 new cases and thus accumulates 213,449 since the beginning of the health crisis.

Currently 25,230 are the people who are studying the disease, 541 of these admitted to intensive treatment centers.

According to the daily report presented by the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), at this time 77.2% of the 1,015 beds in the aforementioned centers are occupied and the 55.9% of these are due to coronavirus cases.

At this time, the 19 departments of the country are in red zone, according to the Harvard index, by accumulating more than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days.

The most affected department is Artigas with an index 162.65, followed by Tacuarembó (center) with 113.83, while the country has an index of 72.40.

With regard to vaccination, as of 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, 1,218,019 people had been inoculated with the first dose from the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and the American Pfizer, and 754,861 with the second from Pfizer or Sinovac. This represents 56.27% of the population.

Extreme gravity

Last week a report by the group of experts that advises the Uruguayan government was released stating that if the cases continued to increase, it would be “extreme gravity“since the health system” has no reserves. “

“The epidemic in Uruguay is in a situation very serious: all the World Health Organization indicators are at their highest level (TC4), and the response of the health system is in the limited category, as evidenced in particular by the situation of the ICCs (Intensive Treatment Centers). ) “, underlines the text.

With data from EFE