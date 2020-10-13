The suspension of clinical trials on vaccines against the coronavirus is not bad news, however. “It is even inherent in the scientific discipline”, reassure the journalist Sandrine Aramon on the 12/13 set, Tuesday October 13. Like Johnson & Johnson, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca was also forced in September to stop its clinical trials. The reason ? “One of his patients contracted an unexplained illness”. Despite everything, time is running out, as the second wave of coronavirus gains momentum.

There are many in the race for the vaccine. “At the start of October, there were 193 vaccine searches around the world, 42 of which were in clinical studies”, explains Sandrine Aramon. Only ten vaccines entered the third phase, namely “the study of the efficacy and tolerance on a large scale in humans”. In France, INSERM launched the Covireivac platform and is looking for 15,000 volunteers to test its vaccines.

The JT

The other subjects of the news