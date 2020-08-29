More and more screening tests are performed in France. 3.7% of tests performed during the last week of August were positive, 20% more than the previous week. In eight departments, the test positivity rate reached more than 5%: Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Bouches-du-Rhône are the areas where there are the most positive tests. “Young adults are the most affected”, specifies journalist Valérie Heurtel on the 13 Hours set.

2,498 new hospitalizations for Covid-19 were recorded during the last week of August, while the previous week, there were 300 fewer. “It also increases in intensive care, 174 new admissions, against 128 the week of August 17 to 23. So, beware, for now, it has nothing to do with the month of March, when we were at the height of the epidemic “, shade Valérie Heurtel.

