Health Minister Mangal Pandey gave a big update Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Saturday that 1965 people have been cured of Corona virus during the last 24 hours. He claimed that 1,28,376 people in the state have so far recovered from the corona infection. The state’s recovery rate rose to 88.01 percent.

Corona patients’ recovery rate reached 88 percent According to information provided by the health department on Saturday, the total number of infections in the state has now increased to 1,45,860, while the death toll has reached 750. Currently 16,734 patients are being treated in different hospitals in the state. Also Read: – Passengers Please Note! See also the complete list of many Bihar special trains running from September 12

Corona cases are increasing in the country In the last 24 hours in the country, 1,065 people have died due to corona and 90,632 new cases have been registered. After this, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 41,13,811 and the number of deaths to 70,626. The Health Ministry gave this information on Sunday. Of the total cases, 8,62,320 are active cases, while 31,80,865 people have recovered so far. According to data from the Department of Health and Ministry of Family Welfare, the recovery rate is 77.32 percent and the death rate is 1.72.

Maharashtra has highest corona cases Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country, has reported a total of 8,83,862 cases including 26,276 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,92,654 tests on a single day on Saturday. After this, the total number of samples tested so far has been 4,88,31,145.

