Coronavirus Up to hundreds exposed to the coronavirus in Jyväskylä in two work communities and a private evening event

In Jyväskylä there have been several mass exposures to the coronavirus recently. On Monday, the city announced that the highest number of new coronavirus infections in the city has been diagnosed in Jyväskylä since the beginning of April.

The Department of Health and Welfare THL said on Monday that two new corona infections had been diagnosed in Jyväskylä, but the statistics did not yet show the eight new infections reported the same morning.

It is estimated that there are up to hundreds exposed. City health care tracks those exposed to the infection and quarantines them. Mass exposures were previously reported in the newspaper Central Finn.

According to the city, infection rates are explained by individual infections in two different work communities. Asymptomatic, infected people had time to expose members of their work communities. Those exposed to the infection have been quarantined.

“It is likely that more positive results will be obtained in the coming days. Of particular concern from a health care perspective is the fact that people who now have a positive result were very mildly symptomatic when they took the tests. It is therefore a question of how many completely asymptomatic carriers there are in the population at the moment, ”said the doctor responsible for infectious diseases. Ilkka Käsmä notes in the release.

Infection clusters in addition, isolated cases of infection of unknown origin have been reported in Jyväskylä. According to the release, health care is investigating extensive exposures in two private evening events on August 22nd.

According to the city, up to a hundred people have been exposed to the virus at the events. They have been assigned to quarantine and corona tests.

The city also says that one person with a coronavirus infection has traveled on the Onnibus bus from Helsinki to Jyväskylä on 22 August at 10.25.

Based on Monday’s data and investigation, there have been no close contacts in the bus less than two meters away from the virus carrier. However, if a passenger traveling on the same shift develops symptoms of a coronavirus, he or she should apply for a coronavirus test.