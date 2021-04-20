The general secretary of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zourab Pololikashvili, recently criticized that the travel protocols of the countries are “chaotic”, for which he called for joint work and coordination so that the tourist knows where and how they can travel.

In the XIII Ibero-American Business Meeting, organized by the Ibero-American General Secretariat, the secretary general of the United Nations agency for tourism trusted that between next June and July, take a big step with the so-called “covid passport” or “green card”, which will allow greater mobility for those already vaccinated.

However, this document it would only be operational in the European UnionTherefore, Pololikashvili was in favor of greater coordination with large markets such as China, Russia, the United States, or the Arab countries.

UNWTO works, he said, with each region and each country to establish corridors safe tourist. “I hope that this summer they will be more effective,” he said, adding: “I feel safer on trips than at home.”

Tourism is one of the major economic sectors most seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as the closure of borders, restrictions and travel requirements have forced the closure or very limited operation of thousands of hotels, transportation companies, leisure businesses and other related businesses with activity around the world.

EFE