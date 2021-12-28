Coronavirus Until the early hours of the morning, the celebration will soon end in Eastern Finland as well – two provinces have been declared hotspots

The turn of the year can probably be celebrated in the restaurant only in Kainuu and Åland.

Soon Kainuu is the only place in mainland Finland where you can party in the bar until dawn. North Karelia and East Savo were declared areas of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The interest rate restrictions on restaurants tightened on almost all of Finland on Tuesday, but three hospital districts and Åland remained exceptions.

Elsewhere, when you have to stop drinking alcohol at 5pm and close the food bar by 8pm, restaurants in these areas will be allowed to drink and be open normally.

HS told Kainuu, North Karelia and East Savo situations on Monday.

As an area of ​​spread the declaration does not yet mean that restaurant restrictions will take effect immediately. The Government must decide on the matter by amending the decree.

Regarding North Karelia, the press release estimates that restaurant restrictions will take effect in the province before the New Year.

“Restrictions on spreading areas will also come into force in North Karelia, it is clear,” says the chairman of the situational group, Jarmo Kukkonen Siun about the war in the press release.

Government decide on restaurant restrictions in Itä-Savo most likely at the same time.

The number of infections in the area has risen alarmingly over the past week, the Sosteri consortium of municipalities in the hospital district said in a statement.

“At the same time, the traceability of the chains of infection has deteriorated and not all those exposed can be identified,” the release said.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland is considering tightening restrictions in both areas.

To Kainuu from the social and health zone, HS was told on Monday that it was not moving into a distribution area. This would mean that it would be the only place in mainland Finland where the turn of the year can be celebrated in a restaurant.

In spreading areas, all restaurants must stop serving by 5 pm Bars and other restaurants whose main business is alcoholic beverage must close at 6 pm Food restaurants may be open with a corona pass until 8 pm.

In addition, the number of customers in restaurants in the distribution areas is limited.