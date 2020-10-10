The hexagon is crossed by a second virulent wave of Covid-19 and universities are singled out, due to the lack of application of certain rules such as the maximum gauge or the temperature measurement. Thus, the sources of contamination have multiplied. Consequently, the University of Technology of Compiègne (Oise) was forced to close its doors.

In this university, 183 positive cases were detected out of the 4,400 students. According to Public Health France, 21% of outbreaks of contamination come from schools and universities. A figure difficult to understand Claire Rossi, administrator of the University of Technology of Compiègne: “The University has put a lot of resources into ensuring the safety. “

The JT

The other subjects of the news