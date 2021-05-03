The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to announce in the coming days an important novelty in the massive vaccination campaign in the United States against the coronavirus: it will expand the use of the Pfizer vaccine for teens 12-15 years and thus will expand immunization to millions more people.

The novelty was highly anticipated because many parents were waiting weeks ago for the result of the FDA analysis of the impact of this vaccine on adolescents, which will determine that the vaccine is at least as effective for that group as it is for adults. The decision could be announced by the end of this week, officials told The New York Times.

Once approved by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would meet the following days to review the decision and make a recommendation to apply it Vaccination in children and adolescents is a key to achieving herd immunity in the population and lower the level of hospitalizations and infections. It will be a big step in the massive vaccination campaign faced by the government Joe Biden, who has already applied 230 million doses. Immunization for those over 16 years of age is already authorized throughout the United States.

Wishes

The extension to minors of that age will mean a relief to parents in the face of summer activities and also before the start of classes in September. Until now, most schools present a hybrid scheme of virtual and face-to-face classes, but it is estimated that vaccination will be required of all from the next cycle.

In Europe they are also evaluating the use of this vaccine between 12 and 15 years, through the European Union drug regulator. The Human Medicines Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will carry out an expedited evaluation of the data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech and a decision is expected in Juneunless you require additional information, the agency said.

In a statement on Friday, the two pharmaceutical companies said their request is based on an advanced study. in more than 2,000 adolescents that demonstrated that their vaccine is safe and effective. The children will remain under observation for two more years.

The companies’ vaccine is currently approved for people 16 years of age and older. Extending that approval would give access in Europe to the first vaccine against COVID-19 to younger populations and with less risk.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the authorities around the world are for adults, who are at greater risk from the coronavirus, and health authorities believe that vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic.

PB