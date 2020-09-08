Alexis Corbière, deputy La France insoumise de Seine-Saint-Denis, was the guest of “8h30 franceinfo”, Tuesday September 8, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Alexis Corbière, deputy La France insoumise de Seine-Saint-Denis, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Coronavirus, union of the left, separatism … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia .

“We must increase the capacity to do tests”

The coronavirus continues to spread in France, with 4,203 new cases confirmed on Monday, September 7. “There are two things that we are calling for at this time of the return of significant circulation of the virus, and that is: free masks, more than ever, and increased tests”, pleads Alexis Corbière. “The tails are extremely long” in front of laboratories, especially in Seine-Saint-Denis, underlines the deputy.

Alexis Corbière reaffirms that masks should be, according to him, free at school: “School is free, secular and compulsory, and if the mask is compulsory within the framework of this school, it must also be free. And I regret that this is at the good will of the regions or departments.”

Presidential, discussions with “Europe Hégémonie Les Verts”

In anticipation of the presidential election of 2022, many personalities on the left want a joint candidacy. “Right now, we are talking to people”, confirms Alexis Corbière, who adds “We have the feeling, I am thinking in particular of Europe Écologie-Les Verts (EELV), that it is behind them or nothing. I am offering them a new name: Europe Hégémonie Les Verts”.

According to rebellious deputy, Jean-Luc Mélenchon “wants” to run for president in 2022. “He does think that in this troubled time, the experience he has accumulated, the influence he has accumulated, can be useful”, says Alexis Corbière.

Separatism, “don’t just fight against Islam”

A bill against separatism, against religious communalism, must be presented to the Council of Ministers in the fall. “If, behind this law, it is only a question of carrying iron against Islam, associations which are animated by people who are of Muslim faith, by tracking down sports leaders who have spiritual convictions, I am not disagree”, warns Alexis Corbière.

“Rather than inventing bazaars, gimmicks, incomprehensible laws whose sole purpose is to agitate 2022 on the theme ‘I do more than Ms. Le Pen’, I say to Ms. Schiappa [ministre déléguée à la Citoyenneté] : stop your mess, give us social workers “, asks the deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis.

