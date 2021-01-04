Coronavirus Unemployment among young adults rose sharply in Helsinki during the Korona year, and the plight of the service sector is particularly acute among young people

The difficult employment situation for young adults shows that there have been no jobs in the service sectors during the epidemic.

Coronavirus epidemic has severely darkened the employment situation of young adults in Helsinki. There are significantly more unemployed people under the age of 30 than before the pandemic.

The City of Helsinki announced on Monday that unemployment, especially among young adults, has risen sharply in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to statistics from the city’s business department, unemployment fell the most in 2019 among young people in Helsinki, but in the corona year 2020, the number of unemployed young people rose by as much as 111 per cent in those under 25 and 96 per cent in those aged 25–29.

Immigrationand Director of Employment Ilkka Haahtela According to the City of Helsinki, the difficult employment situation of young people shows that there have been no previous jobs in the service sectors during the epidemic.

According to Haahtela, without retail trade, the employment situation of young people would be even worse.

“Tourism, restaurant and accommodation services and the entire service sector have suffered [koronavuonna], and this is particularly evident in the situation of young people, who have often been offered their first jobs. ”

Young the employment situation for adults is actually gloomier than official employment figures.

“The situation is also reflected in non-unemployed young people, ie students, for example, do not appear in the statistics of unemployed young people, but they do not have side jobs that they have done before,” says Haahtela.

He points out that the situation is also difficult for international students, for example. When it is not possible to gain work experience during studies at the moment, employment is difficult even after graduation.

“When the coronavirus started to work, the share of women in the unemployed under the age of 30 rose by several percentage points, which means that this has affected women in particular,” Haahtela says.

There have been enough jobs in the social and health sector, but the poor employment situation in the service sector is reflected in the statistics.

“Construction, the transport industry, warehouses, which are perceived to be male-dominated, rotate,” Haahtela describes the situation.

Haahtela estimates that the employment situation will ease rather quickly once the special arrangements introduced by the epidemic are no longer in place in society.

“Many things will return to similar streams as before if we get to a situation where precautions are not needed,” Haahtela estimates.

“When, for example, restrictions on seats and travel are removed, and when people have pent-up demand, it will, of course, bring about the return to jobs that have now been scarce.”

Helsinki is trying new ways to improve the gloomy situation and help the unemployed.

In March, the city will start a municipal experiment in employment, in which almost 50,000 unemployed people from Helsinki who are difficult to find employment will be transferred to the municipality’s employment services from the state employment services.

The city has already had employment services before the municipal experiment, which will start in the spring, but in the new experiment, employees will be transferred from te services to work together with city employees. The experiment aims to find jobs and training for the unemployed with the help of the city’s partners and collaborators. The aim is also to support the unemployed through more than just employment measures.

HS reported a deteriorating work situation for young adults in October.

Job losses and a deteriorating employment situation are also reflected in the fact that young adults have applied for more income support than before.

In a story published in mid-November, HS investigated the payment of income support in Helsinki in 2020. By the end of September, the number of recipients of income support in the capital had grown higher than in the whole of 2019.

HS: n statement According to the Commission, there are more recipients of income support in many areas where there have been few recipients. However, the largest recipients of income support in relation to the population of the region are in the eastern parts of Helsinki. There has already been a lot of poverty in these areas. In these areas there are a lot of foreign language children and share of rental housing large.

