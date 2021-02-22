British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented his ‘roadmap’ for lift the restrictions in force in the UK for the COVID-19 pandemic of “irreversible” form, although the process will be carried out “with caution.”

Johnson outlined his plan in the House of Commons and detailed that it consists of four phases.

In addition, there will be five weeks between each of the steps: four to collect data on the impact of easing limitations, and one to inform the public about what will happen next.

Boris Johnson during his presentation to Parliament. Photo: AFP

In this sense, he stressed that his approach will be based on data, not on the numbers of deaths from COVID-19.

The steps

Thus, according to the British press, the ‘premier’ confirmed that schools will reopen in the United Kingdom from March 8. As well they will return to face-to-face classes university students who require hands-on teaching in specialized facilities and face-to-face assessments.

In this first step, They can gather people in groups of two outside.

As of March 29, it will be possible for a maximum of six people or no more than two family nuclei to meet outdoors.

A woman receives a COVID vaccine in London. Photo: EFE

“Citizens will no longer be legally required to stay in their homes,” Johnson said, but stressed that many of the restrictions currently in place will continue standing, such as teleworking and the restriction of travel to a minimum.

Then, from April 12, businesses, hairdressers, gyms and facilities that operate indoors will be able to go back to work.

The next phase will not start before May 17. Here, most of the restrictions on meeting outside will be eased and pubs and restaurants will be able to operate indoors again.

Likewise, play areas, cinemas and theaters may reopen. In general, all types of events will be allowed, but they will be subject to the possibility of conducting diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

If the plan can be respected, the last phase will start on June 21 and it will entail the relaxation of all restrictions focused on social contact. For example, according to Johnson, large events such as weddings may be held again.

Boris Johnson’s plan calls for pubs and restaurants to be able to function again. Photo: EFE

All proposed dates depend on analyzes that will have to be carried out in four fields: target population to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, whether the vaccine reduces the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the pressure on the British health system .

Johnson announced that, next month, the British government to publish a plan to deal with local COVID-19 outbreaks and the variants of SARS-CoV-2 that concern the health authorities. Finally, he reaffirmed the need for citizens to be “cautious”, although he acknowledged that “the end is in sight.”

The British Ministry of Health reported 10,641 new COVID-19 infections and 178 deaths on Monday. These figures have raised the global count for the United Kingdom to 4,126,150 infected people and 120,757 fatalities.

Meanwhile, more than 17.7 million people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 624,000 have also been inoculated with the second.

Source: agencies