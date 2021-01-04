It’s a very partial recovery in England. The start of the school year is postponed by one to two weeks in all secondary schools, the equivalent of middle and high school and also in primary schools, here in London and in the south-east of England. Millions of schoolchildren are therefore affected. But the Labor opposition and teachers’ unions are calling for even stricter measures, namely the total closure of schools. On Sunday January 3, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, explained on the BBC that this option was on the table and that the restrictions would tighten in the coming days.

The way out of the health crisis goes first and foremost through the vaccination campaign. From Monday January 4, this campaign will accelerate since a second vaccine will begin to be administered, that of Oxford and AstraZeneca. 530,000 doses are already available. The British government has also decided to space the time between the two injections of the vaccine, explains the journalist of France Televisions, Mathieu Boisseau.

