Boris Johnson plans to take even stricter measures, while it is already forbidden in England to gather more than six people. The British Prime Minister says he wants to avoid a new national confinement, devastating for the economy.

The UK is facing a “second wave” of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Friday, September 18, his government not ruling out resorting to a new general containment for all of England as “last line of defense”. “There is no doubt, as I have been saying for several weeks now, that we could have expected a second wave and that we are now seeing one coming”, the Tory leader said as he visited the construction site of a vaccine center in Didcot, near Oxford.

“We see her in France, in Spain, across Europe. I’m afraid it was absolutely inevitable that we would see her in this country.”, he said while the rate of transmission is now between 1.1 and 1.4, implying an acceleration of contaminations. Boris Johnson did not rule out further tightening local restrictions that are multiplying locally in England, where it is forbidden to gather with more than six, but he says he wants to avoid a new national confinement, devastating for the economy.

Asked Friday about press reports suggesting the hypothesis of confinement for a period of two weeks during the school holidays which begin in mid-October, the Minister of Health Matt Hancock explained on the BBC that the government “wants to avoid national containment but we are ready to do it if necessary”. “We are ready to do whatever it takes to protect lives”, he said, stressing that the government could resort to other local restrictions, as it did again Thursday in some localities in the North East of England.

Coming into force on Friday, the measures, which concern two million people, notably prohibit meetings between people from different homes and introduce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in places of entertainment.

The introduction of these same measures from Tuesday was announced Friday in several localities in the North West of England and in particular in Liverpool, a city which alone has 500,000 inhabitants.