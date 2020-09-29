In the windows of many schools in the UK you can now see help messages. It could have passed for a hoax, but The reality is different : since on the weekend of September 26, college students were forced into confinement on campuses, so that the Covid-19 does not spread further. “It really comes as a shock, because it is very strict. There are a lot of rules to follow“, testifies a student questioned through his window.



In confined campuses, students who test positive for the coronavirus have the obligation to isolate themselves from their classmates. In Glasgow (Scotland), in the university residence Cairncross House, 600 students are confined and 172 of them have been infected. “Our studio is at the end of a corridor, and in this corridor, all the students have tested positive“, announce two university students.