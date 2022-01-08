Coronavirus U.S. study: Of the more than one million vaccines reviewed, only those at risk developed severe coronary heart disease

Over of the one vaccine examined, only those at risk developed a serious form of coronavirus, according to a research. Nearly four in five of the dead were in at least four risk groups.

The study looked at more than 1.2 million 18-year-olds in the United States who received the first vaccine between December 2020 and October 2021.

Of the vaccinees followed, only 0.18 percent had coronary infection, 0.015 percent had severe symptoms, and 0.0033 percent died.

In the study at-risk groups included those 65 years of age and older, immunocompromised individuals, diabetics, and those with lung, liver, kidney, heart, or neurological disorders.

According to the CDC, increasing vaccination coverage is a priority public health measure. Those at risk should also be targeted, for example, with booster vaccinations and precautions to avoid exposure.