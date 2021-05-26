Coronavirus U.S. intelligence brought to life the theory of a Chinese laboratory as the starting point for a pandemic

Three employees of the Wuhan virus laboratory contracted a corona-like illness as early as November 2019, U.S. intelligence says.

World a spokesman for the WHO said on Tuesday that new investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which had been raging for a year and a half, would be helpful.

The comments relate to news published by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) over the weekend. The magazine had seen a report from U.S. intelligence that three employees of the Chinese State Virus Laboratory in Wuhan were hospitalized in November 2019 for symptoms resembling covid-19 disease.

China reported the first cases of covid-19 in December 2019.

WSJ information lending news agency Reuters reports that the intelligence report contains previously unpublished information about the timing of illnesses and the treatment they received from Wuhan virus laboratory workers.

New the data is estimated to increase the pressure to launch a new investigation into the beginning of the pandemic, according to intelligence workers interviewed by the WSJ. During the pandemic, there have been repeated suspicions that the virus originated or erroneously spread from the Chinese State Virus Laboratory, located in Wuhan, which has been proven to handle coronaviruses.

The new coronavirus has so far been estimated to have spread more widely from the food market in Wuhan.

China has repeatedly denied that the laboratory had anything to do with the pandemic. China last disputed intelligence released by the WSJ on Monday.

Spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian said according to Reuters that the claim that three laboratory workers were ill is “completely false”. According to Zhao, the United States is “jumping on laboratory theory” and trying to divert the world’s attention.

In the United States, a spokesman for the White House Jen Psaki said on Monday that the administration does not have enough information to draw a lasting conclusion on the true starting point of the pandemic, Reuters says.

Now from the published data, for example, it is not possible to deduce what was the ratio of the staff of the viral laboratory in the autumn 2019 to the food market, where the coronavirus at least spread.

“We need data. We need an objective investigation. That’s what we’ve been trying to drive, ”said Jen Psaki.

According to the news agency AFP, the president of the United States Joe Biden has asked the country’s intelligence service to report to him within the next three months whether the roots of the coronavirus in China date back to animals or to a laboratory.

WHO investigated the matter with the Chinese scientific community and published a report in March stating that an accident in the laboratory of sars-cov2 virus originated seemed highly unlikely. The report considered it more likely that the virus would spread to humans under other conditions from bats.

On Tuesday, a Dutch virologist leading the WHO study in China Marion Koopmans commented to Reuters that further inquiries would be made. However, they should be independent work, not evaluating the information provided by the Chinese government.