China has a strict zero-tolerance policy for corona infections, although the number of cases in Shanghai is still small on a global scale.

China’s the financial center in Shanghai said on Sunday it will begin an interest rate cut, which will be implemented in two different phases.

Authorities said they split Shanghai into two parts: the eastern and western parts of the Huangpu River will be closed from March 28 to April 1. Other areas will be closed from 1 to 5 April.

During the corona closure, the authorities will test the city residents more effectively for the coronavirus.

Public transport will be suspended for the duration of the closure, and companies and factories will also suspend their non-remote production. However, the ban does not apply to companies and agencies that provide public services or are involved in food production.

Shanghai has been fighting the new Korona wave for nearly a month. On Saturday, 2,631 new asymptomatic infections were reported in Shanghai.

China, meanwhile, reported 4,448 new asymptomatic corona infections on Saturday.

The city of 26 million has become a testbed for China's zero-tolerance strategy.

Shanghai authorities have previously opposed the widespread closure of the city.