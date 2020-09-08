Despite wearing a mask and all the precautions taken, several high schools in the North have closed their doors Tuesday, September 8. Primary schools and colleges had already had to backtrack. It is a real blow for establishments, a week after the start of the school year. “It was by message and email, a little brutally, that the students and parents learned of the closure of the two establishments”, says journalist Léo Marron on Tuesday noon.

“The first is in Lille, the other in Marcq-en-Baroeul, in the outskirts of Lille. In total, fifty positive cases have been identified and about twenty classes affected. Nearly 2,000 students will have to stay at home from the start. today. The regional health agency will test each of its students throughout the week “, continues the journalist from France Télévisions. An evening between the students could be at the origin of these positive cases.

