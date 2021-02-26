Coronavirus Two experts assess what the government’s additional restrictions are sufficient for: The infection curve folds, but action is not easy to dismantle

The actions are enough to fold the infection curve, but after three weeks they may not be able to be unloaded.

Government announced on Thursday that it is putting the corona epidemic at bay with accelerating restrictions for three weeks. What action is enough, and what will be the situation in three weeks?

It was evaluated at the request of HS by the Infection Chief of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvinen and a postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology at the University of Helsinki who followed the pandemic from the beginning and commented as an independent expert. Tuomas Aivelo.

Both believe that the new restrictive measures are sensible and sufficient to reverse the increase in infections in the metropolitan area as well. After three weeks, however, the situation is not over.

Government wants restaurants and high schools closed from March 8 in areas in the spread and acceleration phase. In addition, the regions should take all measures permitted by the Communicable Diseases Act.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group has already announced that private sports and leisure facilities, public saunas, swimming pools and shopping center lounges will also be closed from Monday. Group hobbies for those over 12 years of age will be suspended. The return of secondary school students to contact teaching will be canceled.

Primary schools will continue contact teaching, and kindergartens will remain open.

Thursday it was asked whether it was really necessary to establish exceptional circumstances just because restaurants would be closed.

Järvinen estimates that this is the solution that is important. Nutrition movements, which go to meet people and drink alcohol, have played a role in accelerating the epidemic and spreading a more contagious virus variant.

“In different cities, they have left long chains of infection, which may have had several restaurants and dozens of infections,” says Järvinen.

“Subsequent infections are already being recorded in other destinations, but nightclubs, bars and karaoke venues have played a major role in generating chains.”

The number of infections in secondary schools has not been very significant. According to Järvinen and Aivelo, however, what matters is how much schools employ infection tracing.

There will be a lot of exposures in the classes, although there have been few infections in the end. Infection tracing plays a key role in curbing the epidemic and is now overwhelmed. Performance improves as school tracking decreases.

The metropolitan area high school students return from their current ski vacation for a week to the school bench before the distance learning period begins. Aivelo thinks it would be better to stay in a distance school directly from vacation.

“It would reduce the risk of spreading holiday-borne infections.”

All restrictions will take at least another week and a half to take effect, but they will take effect earlier. Järvinen and Aivelo believe that finding exceptional circumstances and imposing restrictions will increase crisis awareness and change people’s behavior.

However, it is not certain what the direction of change will be, Aivelo says. When exceptional circumstances were noted last spring and the emergency law was introduced, the fear effect was an important factor, he said.

“Even now, people may be scared and don’t go to a restaurant anymore. Or they think they still have time and go to the bar every night next week. ”

Volunteers choices and adherence to recommendations have been, and still are, crucial in managing the epidemic throughout the year. People’s voluntary behavior is more important than coercive measures.

“A lot of people have followed the instructions as well as they could. That is why Finland has succeeded in Europe with minor restrictions, ”says Järvinen.

It is especially demanding for young people, who have a greater need to apply for each other than older people.

“Last spring, even this group was still quite kind. Hopefully even now. ”

Järvisen in his view, the restrictions do not come early but rather a little late. The number of patients in hospitals has grown in the Hus area, which the new restrictions cannot immediately reverse.

Järvinen predicts that the curve will continue to rise during the three-week restriction period, as the need for hospital care follows the increase in infections with a delay of a couple of weeks.

The situation in hospitals remained fairly calm for a long time, as those infected were mostly under the age of 50, who rarely needed treatment. Now that infection rates have increased, people of all ages have started to end up in the hospital.

“Also 20-30 year olds, even to the intensive care unit, albeit isolated cases.”

But what is the situation after the three-week closure period at the end of March?

If the growth of infections does not turn out as expected, there are still restrictions on movement and the closure of shops and primary schools.

“The situation has to keep getting worse to go to that. Now it makes sense to look at what these means are. ”

Mixed Aivelo and Järvinen believe that the infection curve can be reversed in three weeks – but hardly so low that it would not easily start to rise again. It’s not possible to just unpack and go downhill towards summer.

“I don’t see a return to the state we are in now after three weeks,” Aivelo says.

If there has been a significant reduction in infections, upper secondary schools could be opened first, followed by secondary secondary education. If the infections are only leveled, nothing can be easily relieved.

The weeding is likely to continue well into spring.

“We will probably go over Easter and May Day before making it easier,” Järvinen predicts.

Last Infections decreased sharply in the summer of 2006, and Järvinen hopes that this will continue to be the case. By the summer, risk groups have been vaccinated, and a wider opening may therefore be possible.

Aivelo also has a vision of what stage the journey is at.

“I’m not a big fan of the fact that there was a talk at the press conference about‘ Operation Final Tension ’. Maybe we’re more in the back corner – or where Lasse Virén falls. Then he gets up and runs to the finish line as a winner. ”