A small return day and then leaves. The closure of the Siaugues-Sainte-Marie (Haute-Loire) school was decided after the discovery of the coronavirus in a kindergarten student. Thursday, September 3, the mayor, the school principal and the assistant for school affairs organized the next step in this unprecedented situation: the screening of all children, which will take place at the beginning of next week.

This screening is eagerly awaited by parents and staff. In this village of 800 inhabitants, which had until then been spared, the Covid-19 worries. “People are impatient to have the results of these tests on their children. This will allow everyone to see that the virus can come to the town, which will be a good lesson in the months to come.“, commented Gilles Ruat, mayor of Siaugues-Saint-Marie. For the moment, parents and children are required to stay at home.