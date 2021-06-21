COVID-19 has been found to have the ability to affect blood cells. This is stated in a study published in the scientific publication Biophysical Journal.

The study involved physicians from the Max Planck Center for Physics and Medicine and the German Center for Immunotherapy. Scientists used in the experiment data from 17 patients with different phases of coronavirus, 14 recovering patients and 24 healthy people included in the control group. During the study, specialists studied more than four million blood cells of patients and compared them with those of healthy people.

It turned out that the coronavirus is able to directly change the structure of blood cells. “We found significant changes in the stiffness of lymphocytes, the size of monocytes, the size and deformability of neutrophils, as well as the heterogeneity of the deformation and size of red blood cells,” the German doctors emphasized. The described changes can cause an increased risk of vascular occlusion and pulmonary embolism, as well as affect oxygen deficiency.

At the same time, it is specified that the influence of a dangerous disease is heterogeneous. In a number of patients, the state of blood cells returned to the initial level several months after recovery, the recovery of other patients was significantly delayed.

Previously, the head of the State Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after V.I. Mechnikov, Vitaly Zverev said that any kind of coronavirus strains are not yet dangerous to vaccinated people. “Revaccination has nothing to do with the emergence of the Indian strain. Moreover, vaccine manufacturers have already said that their drugs work against the new Indian strain. And they should work. Vaccines were created in such a way that these changes would not affect the antigenic structure of the virus in any way, ”the expert noted.