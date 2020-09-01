Coronavirus Trump’s ban list prevents Coron Flasher from being installed on up to 200,000 new phones – the app doesn’t work on old phones either

Also, the app for tracing traces does not work on older smartphones. According to HS calculations, less than ten percent of Finnish phones do not support the application.

Possible the Coron Flasher app, which reports exposure to the coronavirus, has been downloaded more than a million times during the first week.

The app by the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and software company Solita was released on Monday for iPhones and mobile phones running the Android operating system.

THL announced in advance that it hopes the number of app downloads per month will increase to one million. This was already the case during the first day. The efficiency of an application in tracing infection chains improves as its number of users increases.

However, the app does not work on all old phones and cannot be downloaded for new phones from Chinese manufacturer Huawei. The problem also affects Huawei’s new Honor phones.

“U.S. commercial policy reasons contributed to the non-availability of the Google Play app store for Huawei phones with models released after May 2019,” said CIO Aleksi Yrttiaho THL tells about.

The Corona Flash can be charged on Huawei and Honor devices with the Google Play App Store.

The United States nominated the president Donald Trumpin led to Huawei’s ban list in May last year. Huawei’s new phones released since then have not been able to download the Google App Store.

Read more: Google bans Huawei from upgrading its Android operating system from existing devices, making it significantly more difficult to use apps on new models

Research company Counterpoint by Huawei’s market share of the Finnish mobile phone market was 21 percent at the beginning of the year. About two million new phones are sold in Finland every year, so Huawei has a market share of more than 400,000 phones.

Huawei Technologies Oy does not comment on how many Finnish Huawei and Honor phones are affected by the situation. About half of the Huawei phones sold at Verkkokauppa.com were released after May 2019.

The problem can therefore affect up to 200,000 new phones.

Yrttiaho says the app will also be available for Huawei phones in the future.

“We are in dialogue with Huawei, and hopefully the matter can be resolved,” Yrttiaho says.

Huawei Mobile Services team Antti Piha says Huawei and THL are currently working together to bring the Corona Flash app to phones running Huawei’s own Appgallery app store.

The release schedule for the application is not yet known.

“Both parties certainly want to take this forward on as fast a schedule as possible,” says Piha.

Second the reason for not using the application is the age of the mobile phone. For older smartphones, the block is permanent.

Herbiaho estimates that the app works on 80-90% of phones.

“The estimate is based on discussions with service companies about average phone exchanges. The average lifespan of a phone is two to four years, ”says Yrttiaho.

How much Are there phones in use in Finland where the application does not work? Apple and Google do not share usage data, but the Statcounter site monitors usage rates for different operating systems worldwide.

According to Statcounter, the Android operating system is used in about 74 percent of Finnish mobile phones and Apple’s Ios operating system in about 25 percent.

Less than one percent of phones use an older operating system such as Windows Phone. In these systems, the Corona Flasher does not work.

However, the Corona Flash cannot be charged on all iPhones or Android phones.

The app only works on Android phones with 6.0 Marshmallow and later. 6.0 Marshmallow was released in the fall of 2015. The cheapest new Android phones cost less than a hundred euros.

On Apple iPhones, the app works on phones running Ios 13.5 and later.

The operating system Ios 13.5 was released in May last year. The oldest iPhone models to which it can be downloaded are the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which went on sale in the fall of 2015.

The cheapest iPhone now on sale is the iPhone 7, which costs less than $ 300.

Statcounterin According to statistics, 24 per cent of Finnish iPhones have an operating system that is too old for Koronavilkku. Less than three percent of Android phones will not be able to use the app. The Android chapter does not take into account Huawei’s new phones.

Thus, according to HS calculations, the corona flasher must not be charged to less than 10% of the mobile phones in use.

However, this does not mean that one in ten Finns will not be able to use the application, as many have more than one phone and subscription.

According to Traficom, Finnish private households have more than 6.4 million mobile phone subscriptions with both voice and data transmission options.