Coronavirus Truck drivers block important roads between US and Canada – Convoy protest against compulsory vaccinations in New Zealand gets out of hand

France and Belgium are working to thwart planned Convoy protests.

other truck drivers taking part in the Convoy protest, which are opposed to interest rate restrictions, have blocked busy roads between Canada and the United States, according to a U.S. newspaper, The New York Times and a news agency AP.

Blocking important border crossings may result disruptions of global production chains.

Production of some car manufacturers has already stopped. Ford, Toyota and General Motors, among others, have said they have had to close some of their plants or downsize their operations near the Canadian-US border.

Truck drivers have blocked several transport links between the countries. One of them is a bridge connecting the Canadian city of Windsor and the U.S. city of Detroit.

In New Zealand police clashed on Thursday with protesters against mandatory coroner vaccinations in the country’s capital, Wellington. More than 120 protesters were apprehended as police began dispersing a group of protesters camped around the New Zealand parliament building.

During the first two days of the protest, police were mostly content to monitor the situation from the sidelines, but on Thursday, protesters were ordered to leave under threat of arrest.

Protesters performed the famous haka dance of the Maori indigenous people of New Zealand before confronting the police. Police officers were kicked and beaten, and police used pepper spray on a few protesters as they pulled two police officers into the middle of the crowd. There were only minor injuries in the handcuffs.

Protesters are stabbed in New Zealand’s austerity measures. The country has imposed forced vaccinations in many areas of public administration, such as health care, the police, schools and the military. Those who refuse vaccinations are at risk of losing their jobs.

Restaurants, sporting events and religious events can only be accessed with a corona pass.

New Zealand has become known throughout the pandemic for one of the most severe corona acts in the world.

The island nation has survived the pandemic with just over 50 deaths, keeping its borders tight. In recent weeks, however, the virus’s own micron variant has also grown rapidly in New Zealand.

New Zealand has imposed forced vaccinations in many areas of public administration, including the health care, police, schools and military. Pictured are protesters in front of the Houses of Parliament in Wellington on Thursday.

Demonstration began on Tuesday as a copy of the Convoy demonstration by truck drivers in Canada, which was also sought to be imitated in Helsinki last weekend. On Tuesday, hundreds of RVs and other large vehicles jammed traffic in downtown Wellington.

Most of the cars left the city within a day, but a core group of a few hundred activists remained camping on the lawns in front of the parliament building.

Terrestrial Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson called on police to take action and said Wellington residents’ patience with the protest was running low.

“Roads in the city are blocked, businesses have had to close, and people are feeling threatened and intimidated by some protesters,” Robertson said before Thursday’s police operation.

More than 150 police officers had been brought to Wellington from outside the city to help disperse the protest. Police closed the parliament building area to the public to prevent new participants from joining the protest.

After clashes with protesters, police retreated behind the barricades in the afternoon. Wellington Police Chief Corrie Parnellin it can take days to break up the protest. He accused some protesters of using children as human shields.

France and Belgium are working to prevent the traffic chaos seen in Canada and New Zealand.

Paris police said Thursday they are banning Convoy-style demonstrations in the city. Protesters have planned a vehicle ride to Paris by Friday. The ban is valid until Monday.

A demonstration procession is scheduled to arrive in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Monday, but the mayor of Brussels Philippe Close stated that traffic jams would not be allowed.

Paris police say they are using special patrols to prevent traffic jams.

“They are blocking key roads and fining and arresting those who violate this protest ban,” Paris police said in a statement.

Thousands of people have announced on social media that they will gather in Paris to oppose the vaccine passport. Some plan to continue to Brussels on Monday. On Wednesday, vehicle movements set off from all over France.

Canada protesters inspired by the protest oppose, among other things, the vaccine passport used in France. As in Canada, the protest movement in France has expanded to oppose other issues in addition to corona measures, such as rising energy prices.

The situation is politically sensitive, with presidential elections in France in April. Protests like the “yellow vest” demonstrations in 2018 would be a blow to the president Emmanuel Macronillewhich is strongly behind the vaccine passport.

Candidate for the far right Marine Le Pen has said he understands the protesters’ goals. The French government has also indicated that the vaccine passport could be waived during the spring if the corona situation develops favorably.