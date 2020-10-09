Coronavirus Trackers have a queue of hundreds of unsolicited calls in Helsinki – Vague chains now cause “stuck” call contracts

Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa were looking for more interest rate monitors from healthcare professionals. As the situation worsens, the tracking process needs to change, says Timo Aronkytö, Vantaa’s Director of Social and Health Care.

“First I introduce myself, what I call and what. ”

This is repeated by the nurse Teppo Väätäinen during the working day in the Kallio office building many times. His job is to trace those exposed to the coronavirus.

In September, Väätäinen moved from his three-shift job at Laakso Hospital to track exposures to the Helsinki epidemiological operation. Not to be missed yet.

“My normal work in the department is physically heavier. And I’ve only been here a month, so this oppimistahan still is, “says Väätäinen.

On Thursday, the working day began at 12 o’clock. By five o’clock, Väätäinen had already called twelve exposed people and said that the infectious disease doctor had assessed the situation and quarantined them.

“Often people receive information well and promise to follow quarantine guidelines. Many have already heard they have been exposed. Now that the student districts have been called through, they have already had close contact with each other through Finnish. ”

At least 30 people work visually in the Kallio office building on Thursday evenings. No conversation, keyboards singing. Almost everyone has face masks. There are handmade bottles and disinfectant wipes on every corner.

The elongated open-plan office is located on the 9th floor of the office building. On Thursday, in addition to trackers, there were people trained for the job.­

In Helsinki coronavirus infections and exposures are currently being traced by 140 healthcare professionals and students.

Chief Physician of the City’s Centralized Health Services Gustav Yard estimates that the number will increase as more than two hundred epidemics worsen.

In Vantaa and Espoo, too, more manpower is being sought, as tracking no longer wants to keep up with constant clusters of exposure.

In Helsinki, interest rate monitors have recently had to call a queued “three-digit number” of exposed people, Piha says.

There are dozens of suspicions of exposure in Vantaa without calling, currently 150 in Espoo.

HS said on Wednesday that a man from Vantaa had only received a call from an interest rate monitor three days after a positive test result. The delay slowed down the reporting of the infection to the Coron Flasher application, as it requires an infection tracking code. The Helsinki man received the necessary code a day later after confirming his own infection.

Read more: A man who exposed “up to hundreds” was only notified of his infection more than a week later – Corona flasher delays slow tracking

All three major cities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area are reported to be called “generally on the same day” for those who test positive. According to Piha, however, there is currently more than a day in line in Helsinki.

The call of exposure suspicions thus drags on to the next day.

“And if there is no time the next day, the exposed people will call for the next day, and then a lot of time has passed,” says Vantaa’s Director of Social and Health Care. Timo Aronkytö.

Aronkytö anticipates that the situation will deteriorate further.

“And that’s where the question is, how to change the strategy.”

Headache cause large clusters of exposure, which, according to Kustaa Piha, may take several working days to clear up in Helsinki. Spring was easier. Everyone was at home and did not have time to expose dozens of people. ”

Assessing the risk of exposure is not always straightforward.

“If you’ve been to a barber who used a face mask just before the infection was diagnosed, has he or she still been exposed?”, Piha says as an example.

“We have to be very careful, because quarantine affects a lot of a person’s life.”

Difficulties also arise from the fact that contacts are not always found or are out of date. People don’t always know where they are infected and who they have been exposed to.

Rosa Nygren, a dentist who was less than five, was transferred to follow-up to coordinate the work, even if she had just begun her final internship before graduation.­

For trackers there is now such a great need that nurses are already being transferred to Helsinki for tracing and there is not necessarily a nurse in schools and schools every day.

According to the City of Helsinki, many of them have the necessary skills from last spring.

Read more: Corona tracers are now even exported from schools in Helsinki: More than a thousand students are left without a school nurse for weeks in Kontula

Nurses from emergency services, oral health staff, community nurses, and social workers have been or are being transferred from the city for tracking. Trackers are also hired from outside.

World published by the World Health Organization in May guidelines tracing of coronavirus infections. The guide does not read that only healthcare workers should be able to trace infections – on the contrary.

“Tracers can be caught in many contexts, including regional government, communities, organizations, volunteers, etc. Healthcare personnel should not be ordered to trace infections unless circumstances so require,” the WHO appendix states.

Chief Physician Kustaa Piha states that, as a rule, the use of health care personnel is justified, because when calling, the symptoms and the need for treatment are assessed and patient information systems are used in the risk assessment.

“Sometimes an ambulance is called home.”

Can non-health professionals be trained in tracing if the situation gets really bad?

“If the professional staff is enough, you have to think about whether other people can be involved. I would see that I can probably, ”Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Juha Metso notes.

Trackers populated the 10th floor of the Kallio office building in the spring. Now work is also being done on the 9th floor. The scenery to the autumn Töölönlahti Bay would be magnificent, but I don’t hear to admire them at work.­

Maps and papers have been taped to the walls, showing the municipalities and contact information for the Hus area, hygiene instructions, good day messages and shift wishes. At the other end of the long office is a cardboard sign “Air Traffic Control”. The shift managers work there.­

In Espoo and in Vantaa there are considerably fewer trackers than in Helsinki. There are currently 35 employees in tracking in Espoo. In addition, there are part-time staff. The city plans to increase the number by twenty.

Read more: Espoo’s interest rate tracking is on the brink: Nearly 400 people exposed in schools, at worst the connection was delayed by three days

The trackers have been clinic nurses and other workers in the field who are not in acute or round-the-clock departmental work.

“We are trying to think about where the transfer of employees would cause the least damage,” Metso says.

“There are also people who want to work overtime in tracking in addition to their own work.”

There are 20 full-time trackers in Vantaa.

Personnel transfers have not yet been made in Vantaa, says Timo Aronkytö.

He needs an updated guidance from the Department of Health and Welfare on prioritizing tracking.

“It must not be the case that one person is stuck in investigating every single exposure. It is more important to reach all infected people and their close contacts immediately. If you get stuck, move on to the next case. Coverage is paramount. ”

Aronkydö believes that a face mask compulsion could lighten the tracing burden. So far, however, the law does not allow for coercion.

Gustav Piha also thinks that as the situation worsens, it will be necessary to redefine how wide the number of exposed people will be called if it congestes tracking.

In his view, the protection of people at risk would come first.

According to Piha, an electronic form is planned in Helsinki, in which the infected person would fill in information before the tracker calls. For example, certain exposures would be recorded on the form. However, the form alone is not enough, as people do not always remember to take everything into account, Piha points out.

There will still be gaps. For the very reason that currently only 25 percent of the sources of infections are found in the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions.