The University of Lorraine is launching a screening campaign on Monday, October 19. Its students are among the first to use antigen testing. A simple nasal sample can deliver results in about fifteen minutes. This new rapid test works through a chemical reaction. If a bar is displayed, it is negative. If two bars are displayed, it is positive. The process is also of interest to nursing homes. An essential procedure to avoid outbreaks of infection facing a public at risk.

“Reliability is still very important. If things are confirmed, it is still a very big progress in the measurement of this epidemic“Says Sabine Gourgeon, regional director of Korian Île-de-France. Slightly less reliable than a classic test, this screening method is effective on a large scale. At the Montpellier CHU (Hérault), all the patients in the gynecology department are tested for possible new cases.

The JT

The other subjects of the news