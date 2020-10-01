The mayors of the metropolitan areas of Paris, Lille (Nord), Lyon (Rhône), Grenoble (Isère) and Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) will meet with Prime Minister Jean Castex to take stock of the situation, Thursday, October 1. The objective is to open a dialogue with elected officials to assess the binding measures already in place in these cities. But the Prime Minister could ask these mayors to take additional measures to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

At first, these elected officials will be able to choose the measures adapted to their territories and after a few days there will be an evaluation to see if these measures work. And if they don’t work, the state will take over to impose additional measures. The first interview takes place at 8:15 am in Matignon with Anne Hidalgo.