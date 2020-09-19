To avoid class closures in the event of coronavirus, the health protocol must be lightened. Among the parents of students, the announcement is debated. In front of a school in Alençon (Orne), Friday, September 18, the parents are divided: “It’s rubbish, if there is one they should shut down!” ; “I think that’s good, it’s an infinite circle, a contact case and a class closure, it seemed impossible to manage”.

In the new protocol envisaged for the week of September 21, a positive Covid-19 case would no longer result in the closure of the class. The child would be isolated for seven days. The class could be closed if three cases are positive. “Children do not wear masks. We cannot apply the rules of distancing since we have schools that are fully functioning, there are plenty of barrier measures that we cannot put in place in schools, there will inevitably be contamination “, explains Guislaine David, co-secretary general of the SNUIpp-FSU union. Children would be less contagious, according to experts. As of September 18, 5,506 students are positive for the coronavirus, causing the closure of 89 schools.

