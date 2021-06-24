Coronavirus Tourists returning from St. Petersburg praise the border crossing, but testing in Russia pondered: “It is a bit unclear whether the test sticks went on in the names of real people”

In recent days, there has been concern about the border crossing and corona testing of European Championship tourists returning to the country. The cherished border crossing point was congested on Tuesday.

Football The men’s European Championships ended in the first block for the Finnish national team. Over the past week, a large number of Huuhkaja fans in Russia have returned to Finland from St. Petersburg, where fans have been watching Finnish matches.

In recent days, the border crossing and corona testing of returning tourists has aroused concern when the Vaalimaa border crossing point was congested on Tuesday.

Football fans who returned from St. Petersburg to watch the Finnish Championships had to queue for a corona test at the border station for up to three hours.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) announced on Thursdaythat almost a hundred coronavirus infections have already been diagnosed among Finns traveling in St. Petersburg. The number is likely to continue to grow.

In St. Petersburg He was watching the match between Finland and Belgium on Monday Ohto Rainio returned to Finland immediately after the end of the match on the same day. Rainio’s party consisted of 12 people, one of whom had acquired a fence for the match through his company and took care of the bus transportation to St. Petersburg for the party.

According to Rainio, the border crossing went smoothly on Monday night.

“We drove to the border right after the match, and then there were only a few buses with us at the same time. The driver estimated that it took about 45 minutes to get across the borders. ”

The next day, the station tested the Kymenlaakso social and health district According to Kymsote about 900 immigrants, but about 800 passengers were allowed into Finland in the evening without testing. Those who were not tested were placed in a three-day self-quarantine and are advised to apply for a corona test in their home community.

Chairman of the Finnish National Team Supporters’ Association (SMJK) Marko Karvinen arrived back in Finland from St. Petersburg just on Tuesday. He was traveling by car.

“We were pretty much in front of it, so crossing the border went pretty effortlessly. It took about 1.5 hours at the border. ”

The place was watching a Finland-Russia match in St. Petersburg Janne Kosonen returned to Finland last Thursday.

He was on his way with a group of 25 people, and spent a total of 40 hours on the race trip.

Kosonen also says that the border crossing went smoothly.

“We were actually the first bus that came to the border then. In our case, the border crossing was very smooth when we were the only bus at the border at the time. ”

The cherished border crossing point was badly congested on Tuesday evening.

On the border However, according to Kosonen, there were still ambiguities in the corona tests taken.

On the way home, according to Kosonen, passengers had to fill in forms in Russia, which had to state if they wanted a corona test on the Russian side. No one in Kosonen’s company showed up willingly, because they knew they would go to the test right on the Finnish side.

However, ten volunteers were recruited from the bus for the test. Kosonen himself was not among the ten tested.

“Ten of us then went for the test, came back and the bus left.”

According to Kosonen, it remained unclear whether the personal data of the tested persons were combined with the samples in any way, as no forms or personal data were asked during the testing. According to Kosonen, the test taken on the outgoing side on the Russian side has never been successful either.

“Perhaps not as reliable a picture emerged from testing in Russia as in Finland.”

Also SMJK chairman Karvinen says that on the Russian side, corona testing seemed questionable.

“It was a little unclear if those test sticks went on in the names of the right people.”

However, he says that he has received negative results from all tests, including those taken in Russia.

According to Ohto Rainio, who was in the Belgium match, the corona tests taken in Russia differed from the testing in Finland. According to him, the test was taken from both nostrils, and the sampling was different from the usual one in Finland.

“A bit like I myself wiped the snot out of my nose.”

Mixed However, Rainio and Kosonen say that the arrangements worked well overall during the race trip.

However, according to Rainio, people in the stands of the stadium did not always seem to wear masks, although the matter was sometimes reminded by announcements. The stadium also had several fever measurement points.

According to Kosonen, who stayed at a local hotel, corona security was also implemented in the hotel, and in the streets of St. Petersburg, for example, masks were used by the majority.

“Yes, there was a picture that the matter was taken seriously,” says Kosonen.

In Rainio’s opinion, Travel to St. Petersburg was easy and clear in terms of business, and he says that he received good service in connection with border crossings and testing, among other things.

He originally had tickets with his children for the Finland-Russia match as well, but in the end they did not decide to go there.

“Yes, this rather moral-ethical dilemma was for myself to do, whether to leave or not. Sometimes it feels like who one dares to tell about this, and has a bit of a bad conscience. However, it was an amazing experience for everyone. ”