Coronavirus Tourists from St. Petersburg congested the Helsinki trace: more than a hundred coronaviruses were detected, all on the same bus were quarantined

Helsinki is just one of many Finnish municipalities where buses have left for St. Petersburg for a race trip. The same trace is going elsewhere.

Helsinki the city’s corona tracking is currently working hard to trace all the coronavirus infections of race tourists in St. Petersburg.

“The tracking contains the names of hundreds of people,” says the chief physician of the Helsinki health centers Timo Lukkarinen.

Those exposed have been given so much during midsummer during the quarantine orders that Lukkarinen is unable to say the amount. The situation is alive all the time.

“We already have more than ten buses to be traced, where someone has given a positive corona sample. Those who travel in the same bus are quarantined, ”says Lukkarinen.

More than a hundred tourists from Helsinki have already given a positive corona sample.

In tracking has its own problems because one and the same tour operator may have several buses at its disposal.

People may not have stayed on the same bus all the way or they may not remember which bus they were on.

“There are those tour operators whose travels have been downright military discipline, and people have stayed on the same buses and in the same places all the time. Then, however, there are also known situations where people have varied places. Some people have been so strong in entertainment that they don’t remember where they sat at all, ”says Lukkarinen.

A quarantine order will not be issued to fellow passengers unless someone on the bus has given a positive sample. If, for example, a passenger may have only sat on a bus where someone has given a positive sample, a quarantine order will be issued.

“Sure, everyone is subjected to an individual risk assessment, but we are sensitive to a quarantine order if there are indications that a passenger may have been exposed. To do otherwise would be more dangerous in terms of stopping the supply chains, ”says Lukkarinen.

Someone there has been some talk about whether all those people who have traveled to St. Petersburg in a given period of time should be quarantined. Some of the tourists traveled either by car or by plane.

“Municipal health authorities cannot make such extensive decisions. The issuance of such quarantine orders is a matter for the Regional State Administrative Agency or the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, ”says Lukkarinen.

According to Lukkarinen, the municipalities and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) have held several meetings during Midsummer’s Eve and Midsummer’s Day.

Right now, the time is coming for the second corona test that should be given within 72 hours of exposure. Crown tests given at the border may not yet show disease.

THL: n Director of the Health Security Department Mika Salminen recommend In an interview with HS today, Saturdaythat each rider must apply for a second test 72 hours after arrival in the country and remain in quarantine beforehand.

Authorities consider it possible for race tourists to bring with them a coronavirus delta variant, the so-called Indian virus variant, which is highly contagious. About 40 percent of all infections occur in Russia.