The rebound of Covid-19 which crosses all of France is putting pressure on hospitals. The medical staff cannot, therefore, hide their anxiety, as in the hospital of Tourcoing (North). For eight months, caregivers have been exhausted. Seven rooms are intended for Covid patients in intensive care. A 65-year-old patient, hospitalized for 15 days, is placed in an artificial coma. “It’s been a few weeks since for us, the second wave is already here“, estimates Maël Thoron, nurse in intensive care.

The nurse is weary and above all very worried about this increase in cases. Already in the spring, Vanessa Jean-Michel, a doctor in the intensive care unit, feared a second wave. She was right. But his hospital has reorganized: it now makes it easier for patients to breathe with oxygen masks. “We know the disease better, we set up treatments earlier“, she judges with the cameras of France 3.

