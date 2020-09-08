The director of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme underwent a test which turned out to be positive for Covid-19 and must deviate from the event for a week, announced the organization of the race on Tuesday, September 8. On the other hand, all the teams can continue the race, the 10th stage of which starts at the beginning of the afternoon from the island of Oléron (Charente-Maritime).
