Toulouse (Haute-Garonne) and sixteen municipalities in its agglomeration are in the maximum alert zone Monday, October 12, says from the pink city the journalist of France Televisions Isabelle Delion. According to the prefecture, the health situation has deteriorated. All indicators are in scarlet red. The occupancy rate of intensive care beds is 31%. Currently, 13.8% of people tested in the Toulouse metropolis are positive for Covid-19. A figure that the prefecture wanted to communicate to local elected officials.

From midnight Tuesday, new restrictions will come into effect. The bars will close, as well as some establishments open to the public. Health protection measures will be reinforced in restaurants and there will be a maximum gauge in shopping centers.