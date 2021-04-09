Coronavirus Top French chef and businessman arrested in Paris: Suspected of running secret restaurants during corona restrictions

In France, restaurants have been closed for five months due to coronavirus restrictions.

In France police have arrested a top chef and businessman on suspicion of violating coronavirus restrictions. The chef and businessman are suspected of hosting secret restaurant dinners. The news agency AFP reports this.

There was a stir when French TV channel M6 broadcast material previously shot with a hidden camera in April from a secret restaurant in Paris, where the restaurant’s customers and waiters were all without respirators.

In France, all restaurants have been closed for five months due to coronavirus restrictions. The secret restaurant is suspected to be an 18th-century property owned by a businessman called the Palais Vivienne.

Paris the prosecutor reacted two days after the TV broadcast on Easter Sunday and said a criminal investigation had been launched into the matter. According to the prosecutor, the operation of the secret restaurant or restaurants puts the lives of other people at risk.

Police conducted a search of the top chef on Wednesday Christophe Leroyn home. On Thursday, a search was made for a businessman Pierre-Jean Chalençonin to own the Palais Vivienne.

Top chef Leroy’s lawyer denies his principal was involved in the secret restaurant business. According to the lawyer, all top chef dinners have been private events held in private homes, which are allowed under interest rate restrictions.

M6 channel interviewed by Chalençon, he laughed after eating in two or three secret restaurants during the previous week, Le Monde says. Chalençon had said that even ministers had attended the dinners.

Top chef Christophe Leroy’s lawyer denied the ministers’ involvement Le Parisien magazine, claimed Chalençon was spoiled and hinted that the work of M6 journalists was ethically questionable because they had filmed dining situations without permission.

Christophe Leroy is a celebrity chef. His Instagram account features a picture from February of him posing at the Palais Vivienne with his friend businessman and collector Chalençon.