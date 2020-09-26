In a column published in “Le Monde”, economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee suggest anticipating the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic, with containment throughout the territory during the Advent period.

What if the French spent the month of December warm to protect their elders? Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Prize for Economics 2019, propose in a column, published on Saturday September 26 by The world, to anticipate an upsurge in the coronavirus epidemic at Christmas time by decreeing confinement from December 1 to 20.

The two economists begin by noting the current progression of the epidemic before projecting themselves into the coming months. “Responsible citizens will soon be faced with difficult dilemmas between their various duties, and it is unreasonable not to guide them in these choices, they write in this column. Family gatherings, with their long moments of conviviality around a table (not to mention hymns and drinking songs), are unfortunately conducive to contamination. ”

In the United States, the long Memorial Day weekends at the end of May and July 4, independence day, were followed by peaks of contamination.Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjeein a column published by Le Monde

By adding the drop in temperatures to these family gatherings, the two experts fear a sharp increase in contamination at the end of the year. While waiting for access to tests to be easier for the entire population, they believe that it is necessary to go through a radical measure, the re-containment: “Decree containment throughout the territory for the Advent period, say from December 1 to 20, asking families to stay at home and not to anticipate the holidays by rushing to the grandparents.”

Economists estimate that the educational cost would be lower, since “the last two weeks of school before the holidays could be done online”. They add that the “Cost to the economy would be significant, but less than having to cancel Christmas or a re-containment in much worse circumstances two weeks later”. Finally, they do not forget the gifts under the tree and suggest to anticipate the purchases in November and to keep the stores open for orders in December.

They are finally counting on the authorities to plan a major campaign of tests on leaving confinement in order to organize holiday meals in peace. “It is a solution which has the merit of taking, for once, the advance on the virus, of being clear, uniform and transparent. It could, moreover, be perceived as the price to pay for a reward immediate, a collective effort to save Christmas… “