The tip, these few coins that are left to thank the waiter, has it withstood the Covid-19 epidemic? If a customer claims to give more since the reopening of cafes and restaurants to support the staff, the good intentions are not however found behind the counter. In a bistronomic restaurant in a tourist district of Paris, the tip glass remains hopelessly empty after the midday service.

In total, it barely contains 15 euros per server, against 30 euros previously in one day, because it lacks the most generous customers. “At the moment, we don’t have tourists, so it’s more complicated, because they are the ones who are more used to doing it”, says the restaurant manager. The method of payment has also changed. For fear of manipulating the coins, the French have adopted the bank card and contactless payment, but not the reflex to round off the bill in passing. And the trend is likely to continue, which is not to reassure professionals.