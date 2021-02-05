Coronavirus Tighter border regulations cause congestion at Helsinki-Vantaa: HS reporter witnessed passengers on several flights directed to queue in cramped space

Passengers on multiple flights were directed to the same queue to fill out forms and present the results of a negative corona test.

Tightened Corona regulations have caused extra queuing at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport this week. Border regulations tightened on Wednesday last week.

Passengers arriving in Finland are queuing up to fill in their personal and contact information on the form. The form is handed out to officers who check the negative corona test certificate or certificate of covid-19 disease and the person’s passport.

Helsingin Sanomat Brussels correspondent Jenni Virtanen had to queue for an hour on Friday night.

“People from all flights were directed to that same queue. Those without a certificate were referred to another location for a corona test. There were only a handful of them, because you can’t get to Finnair’s flights without a negative corona test, for example, ”says Virtanen.

Queuing was arranged, according to Virtanen ‘s observations, in a cramped space where safety distances were not monitored or guided. The recipients of the forms sat close together, so people were forced to deal almost with each other.

Virtanen wonders about the limping of the arrangements, because at the Brussels field, the certificates for the corona test were already checked once.

“Scratching personal information with the same loan pens in a congested queue is not there today,” says Virtanen.

In any case, passengers will face a 14-day quarantine, which they can shorten if they take another corona test within 72 hours and that result is also negative.

Vantaa deputy mayor Timo Aronkytö says that arrangements have been made for Helsinki-Vantaa this week.

Stricter regulations allow passengers to be placed in official quarantine if they do not have the required test results or refuse a test on the ground. Ports have also turned passengers back to their countries of origin.

Aronkytö does not know exactly how the queuing is organized at the airport, but he believes there are even fewer spaces to be found.

“Hourly queuing sounds like multiple flights have come at the same time. The aim is no more than half an hour waiting, “says Aronkytö.

The filling in of the forms is supervised and tested by employees of Huslab, the health care company Ema and the City of Vantaa.

But can’t you send the form by e-mail to Finnair’s Brussels office, for example, so that passengers can fill it in during the flight?

“Yes, these arrangements need to be able to be improved. I will take care of this after this call, ”says Aronkytö.