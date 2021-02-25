Coronavirus Tightening restrictions affect the lives of young people in particular: “It will be heavy,” says an eighth-grader about going to a distance school

Many have stopped their hobbies altogether due to training breaks, say the young people interviewed by HS.

Government said on Thursday that stricter restrictive measures will be introduced in Finland on Monday, March 8.

Read more: On this, the government outlined: Upper secondary schools for distance education in part of the country, a proposal to close restaurants for Parliament, the Government ready to state exceptional circumstances

One of the most important guidelines is that the second grade and the upper grades of primary school will move to distance learning from 8 to 28. March in areas in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic. At this stage, all regions of Finland are except for Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, South Savo and North Karelia.

In addition, group activities for people over the age of 12 can be suspended for three weeks.

Commercial center Those who spent their winter holidays in Triple Micaela Suomela, 14, and Lumi Räsänen, 15, report that the transition to distance school feels woeful as social contacts decline.

“On the other hand, the corona pandemic has already started in big numbers, so it’s good that there will be some restrictions. Especially among young people, many do not wear masks and refuse to follow safety intervals. This is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the corona, ”says Räsänen.

“Three weeks is not an insane amount, but as long as it doesn’t continue.”

Restrictions are generally annoying, but young people from Espoo do not find the situation particularly unfair.

“Of course, it would be nice to be able to do some things, but it’s quite understandable that they can’t be done now,” says Suomela.

Räsänen the dance hobby is likely to take a break due to limitations. For him, distance training works sometimes but does not get the same feedback from the coach.

“I only recently got back to the ballrooms, so it’s really miserable to go far now. It is challenging to get used to a new everyday life all the time. ”

Suomela, on the other hand, ended up quitting her gymnastics hobby in the spring when the exercises were paused. Quitting a hobby is a familiar phenomenon among the duo’s acquaintances.

“Even in my own dance group, the hobby has stopped when it has been on a break for so long. Motivation decreases and there is no resilience to start exercising again. Then it is easier to stay away and focus on something else, ”Räsänen says.

Ninth grader Aino Lindblom and eighth grader Ida Granfors say that the news of distance learning is stressful.

“Nsi should raise the numbers, and distance school is harder to study. And I remember a little bit about being at home, ”Lindblom, who aspires to high school, ponders.

“It’s going to be heavy. Let’s give more tasks, ”Granfors estimates.

In a distance school, it is more difficult to get support and help from the teacher to study, Lindblom and Granfors say. Schooling is more the responsibility of young people.

Helsinki-based Aino Lindblom, 16, and Vantaa-based Ida Granfors, 15, say that last spring’s distance learning period became difficult over time. “For my part, Korona could already be out of the world, but that’s not exactly what it’s about to stop,” Lindblom says.­

Even winter vacation has been different than before when it has become a place to spend skiing and family vacations mainly at home or with friends.

Although the restrictive measures have a severe impact on the daily lives of young people, Lindblom and Granfors say they understand why they have come to terms with them.

“I think if such a rule is injected, it has some purpose. No decisions made in vain. They are for everyone’s safety, ”says Lindblom.

The possible interruption of group activities does not directly affect the daily lives of Lindblom and Granfors, but the situation of the friends is different.

“When I asked today, it’s reportedly beautifully annoyed by not being able to get into training,” Lindblom says.