Coronavirus Ticket sales for cultural events began to pick up in January, and now the pace is only accelerating: “We are clearly moving in a better direction”

Demand for cultural events has increased recently, but the guidelines for regional administrations provide a decisive starting point.

Promising news of a reversal of the coronavirus epidemic has alerted consumers in the culture. Ticket sales for theaters and sporting events began to pick up in January, and the pace has only accelerated since then.

“Since the beginning of this month, we have been selling more tickets every day. We are clearly moving in a better direction, but there is still a long way to go, ”says Lippu.fi’s CEO Ari Palhamo.

Currently, ticket sales are still only about half that of a normal year.

However, sales are likely to pick up even more, as on Monday the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland decided to ease the assembly restrictions in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.

Where a maximum of 50 people were previously allowed to enter, 50% of the audience capacity will be allowed to enter from Tuesday 8 February. The restriction applies to events of 51 to 500 people and is valid until 22 February.

Director Jarno Kuosa at the Group Theater on Monday.

Regional government agencies (avi) due to its own restriction policies, different opportunities have been sold across the country.

Tickets for theaters and sporting events, such as the World Hockey Championships, are now on sale.

“Theater sales are good, especially in Tampere and Turku, where there has been no limit to 50 seats but 50 percent,” says Ari Palhamo.

According to him, the rapid recovery of theaters is facilitated by the fact that they have the software ready.

“The operation can be started in a relatively short time. All they have to do is open the doors. ”

Fast the return to the agenda also applies to hockey, which is played anyway – whether the audience or not. Instead, it takes more time to reorganize entertainment events and live gigs.

During the epidemic, the concerts have had to be postponed several times, so it takes a while to dismantle the gig.

“Live gigs are in themselves a reasonable situation, with a lot of tickets sold, but very few returns.”

The festival side is also starting gradually.

According to Palhamo, the decisive factor in the recovery of the sector is not the slowdown of the coronavirus epidemic per se, but official communication. He hopes the information will be accurate.

“The authorities’ policies are directly reflected in our sales figures. Once successful, it has had a significant impact on consumer confidence. When the information has been confusing, it has been reflected in sales, either downwards or slowing down growth, ”says Palhamo.

“Avi’s announcements are always expected in horror.”

At the National Opera and the sale of rescheduled premieres at the ballet will begin this Wednesday at 12 noon.

At least based on the fall, there is no fear of empty auditoriums.

“Late autumn, New Year’s Eve and January were practically sold out at the point when we had to cancel the performances due to a new closing,” says the opera’s director of communications. Liisa Riekki.

Visitor surveys conducted in the fall also revealed that viewers had a good sense of security.

“Respondents had given the high numbers (4.6 / 5) of the performances again to our corona security measures.”

According to Rieki, the tickets did not move much until January, when information on the fate of the restrictions was expected. Now that the restrictions are over again, the trade is on.

Something the future can also be deduced from the pre-sale that opened on Monday. At noon, a two-day pre-purchase window opened for those who had Swan pond-Ballet tickets already once.

HS received a few contacts on Monday from participants in the queue stating that after an hour of queuing, purchase intentions had thwarted. Ticket sales were badly congested.

According to Liisa Riek, the congestion was lifted by the afternoon. It also showed that “those who have once bought tickets still want to come”.

Riekki believes that Swanballet is a big hit this spring. However, he adds that there is enough to buy and sell even after Wednesday.

“It would be great if the gang dared to set off, it was any kind of cultural institution,” Riekki says.

“I don’t know what the feel of the other houses is, but I’m hopeful myself.”

On Tuesday, the group theater is scheduled to host a premiere of Peggy Pickit sees the face of God. In the foreground is actress Minna Suuronen.

Tuesday There is a play in the group theater Peggy Pickit sees the face of God preview of the play. Initially, the permitted 50 tickets for the show had been sold, but on Monday afternoon, the Southern Finnish airline increased the audience capacity to 50 percent.

The news was received at the Group Theater with joy.

“Really nice news! We immediately released the remaining tickets for sale, ”The producer rejoices Noora Lattunen.

As the spectator capacity of the Helsinginkatu stage is 300, 150 spectators can be admitted – if they only know how to go shopping at a fast pace.

Someone else might struggle with half the audience’s capacity, but Lattunen sees it differently: he thinks the improvement is bleak.

Of course, such an audience capacity is not yet financially celebrated, but Lattunen says that right now the situation is not even catastrophic: Peggy Pickit sees the face of God made with a very small assembly.

The epidemic situation despite a possible improvement, Tiket’s CEO Mirva Merimaa not yet shouting cheers shouts. Although demand for tickets has increased, sales are still only half normal.

“The summer festivals sell well and the individual sports matches are all right.”

According to Merimaa, all events have so far been awaiting a formal decision on audience capacity. Only then will they be able to start marketing them more.

“Overall, the restrictions on public events are cosmetic and artificial. The restrictions should be equal. “

Merimaa is confident that ticket sales will pick up immediately as restrictions begin to be lifted.

“When the government announced in October 2020 that now is the time to lift the restrictions and it’s time to live, our sales rose sharply and we generated much higher revenue than in October 2019.”

Once the restrictions are lifted, the next challenge is to reduce the tension of the general public.

“People have cultivated the notion that events would be more dangerous than elsewhere in society, which is not the case. That fear should be removed now. ”