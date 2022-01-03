Coronavirus Three vaccinations is not enough, Israel decided – the country now offers a fourth corona vaccination to anyone over 60

Israel began widespread distribution of the third dose of the vaccine as early as August.

Israel prime minister Naphtali Bennett announced on Sunday that the country is offering a fourth round of vaccination to protect against covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus for all people over the age of 60, as well as health authorities.

An Israeli newspaper, for example, reports this Haaretz and a news agency Reuters.

Already last week, the country decided to offer a fourth dose of Pfizer and Biontech vaccine to all immunocompromised and those living in nursing homes.

“Ohmron transform is a different matter than delta transform. This game has now changed, ”the country’s prime minister said.

An Israeli woman received her fourth dose of coronavirus vaccination on December 31 in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Now Israel is promising a fourth dose to anyone over the age of 60, as well as health authorities.

The fourth a vaccination may be given in Israel four months after the third dose of coronary vaccine. Israel began widespread distribution of the third dose of the vaccine as early as August.

In addition, Israel on Sunday approved a drug developed by Merck that is expected to help coronavirus patients after the onset of symptoms.

The Israeli prime minister estimates that the country will soon end up with a daily rate of 50,000 infections. Due to the sensitive infectivity of the omicron variant, there were an average of more than a million new infections in the world every day between Christmas and New Year, Reuters reports.

In Finland 17,047 were registered after the weekend new infection.

There are now 398 coronary patients in hospital in Finland. That’s more than 90 patients more than a week ago.

The need for intensive care did not increase based on data from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). According to THL, there were 53 patients in intensive care on Monday, which is roughly the same as last week.