76% of French people say they are in favor of the generalization of the compulsory wearing of a mask outdoors in all cities in France to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, according to an Odoxa-Dentsu Consulting survey for franceinfo and Le Figaro, published Sunday August 30.

In detail, 44% are “completely in favor”, and 32% “rather in favor”, according to the survey, while more and more cities in France impose it outside. Among the opponents of this measure, 15% of French people say they are “rather opposed” to its generalization outdoors everywhere, and 9% “completely opposed”.

On the other hand, what poses a problem in the eyes of the people questioned is having to pay for the masks for their children, the mask being compulsory in middle and high school. 78% of those polled would have preferred the mask to be free for all students, contrary to what Prime Minister Jean Castex announced.

Regarding this new school year, 8 out of 10 respondents say they are worried about the overall health situation in their country (71% say they are worried about their loved ones, 55% worried about themselves). Logically, concern for their own health increases with age, 39% of 18-24 people fear for themselves. The percentage rises to 49% for 25-34 year olds. Then, around 6 in 10 people say they are worried in the 35-49 age group, 50-64 and over 65.

Questioned for the next 12 months, 81% of French people say they are pessimistic about economic growth in France and 80% about purchasing power. On these two questions, the concern of the French since July has only grown: + 4 points for economic growth and + 2 points for purchasing power, indicates the survey.

Regarding their personal situation, 55% of those surveyed expressed their pessimism and nearly one in three working people (32%) feared for their job. This concern varies slightly depending on the socio-professional category, 39% of the active with the lowest incomes are afraid of losing their job, they are 4 out of 10 among the self-employed and 41% among workers.

In this gloomy atmosphere, a majority of French people (54% against 46%) do not trust Jean Castex to propose a good recovery plan for France which will be unveiled Thursday, September 3. However, the Prime Minister has a good base of confidence among LREM sympathizers, 91% but also among those of the PS (57% trust him) and LR (58%). Mistrust is in the majority with other political parties, especially with rebellious France (89%). They are 78% in the RN do not trust Jean Castex and 54% among environmentalists.

Survey carried out on a sample of 1,004 French people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, interviewed online on August 27 and 28, 2020.