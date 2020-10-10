America has been badly affected by the Corona virus epidemic. More than 70 lakh cases of infection have been reported here. But now there are reports that thousands of minks have died due to the outbreak of Kovid-19.

Corona virus infection spread in beaver

According to CNN, cattle ranchers in Utah and Wisconsin have lost about 10,000 beaver. These animals are known for their silky fur. Recent research by researchers at the University of California has shown that many animals are at risk of the corona virus. The National Veterinary Services Lab has confirmed corona virus cases in dozens of other animals such as dogs, cats, a lion and a tiger.

The research has been published in Scientific Reports. In which it has been said that 26 animals living in equal contact with people are very susceptible to infection. CNN reported in the report that the corona virus case came to the beaver for the first time after some farmers fell ill in August. However, three workers of the farm were cured after being caught by the virus. He had mild to moderate symptoms of corona virus.

Confirmation of virus spread from humans to animals

The report claimed quoting Utah health officials that the infection spread from humans to animals. Such cases have also been exposed in the fields of other countries. Research has found that most birds, fish and snakes are not at risk of infection. But mammalian organisms are vulnerable to corona virus. According to research, the corona virus spread in humans from humans, but it could not be proved that animals can also transmit corona to humans.

