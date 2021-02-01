They were not allowed to demonstrate, but Austrians did so anyway. AT Vienne, at the call of the far-right party, 5,000 opponents of health restrictions for fight against the pandemic of Covid-19 have manifested in the capital Sunday 31 January. Austria is in his third confinement.

In Belgium too, protesters defied the ban on demonstrating. They denounce the partial confinement put in place almost three months ago even though the coronavirus epidemic is wreaking havoc in the country. In Brussels, 200 people were arrested. “We are killing a lot of people who cannot work ”, believes a Belgian. A revolt observed this weekend in other major European cities, such as Amsterdam (Netherlands) or Prague (Czech Republic).

