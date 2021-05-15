Coronavirus Those who recover from the coronavirus have been hit by the rapidly advancing “black fungus” in India – Corticosteroids

Fungal infection has become more common as a sequela of the coronavirus in India. The disease is transmitted when a patient’s resistance is reduced as a result of a coronavirus or diabetes.

In India Mucormycosis, known as “black fungus,” has struck those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

The disease affects those most severely affected by a weakened immune system due to the coronavirus or untreated diabetes. According to the AFP news agency, more than 300 cases of the disease have occurred in the state of Maharastra in recent weeks.

“In Maharastra alone, more than 2,000 patients may already have mucormycosis,” says Maharastra’s Minister of Health Rajes Tope India Todaylle.

There are currently ten times more cases than before the pandemic.

Mucormycosis is a rapidly progressing and deadly fungal infection. The cause is exposure to fungi of the order Mucorales, which occur in soil, plants, manure and rotting fruit.

Inflammation often begins in the nose, from where it spreads through the eyes and chin to the brain. The disease is not dangerous as long as treatment is started before the inflammation reaches the brain. If the inflammation spreads, the mortality rate will rise to about 50 percent.

Why mucormycosis has struck just Indian coronary patients?

Many corticosteroids have been used to treat hospital admissions. They reduce inflammation and lower the immune system. However, their long-term use can lead to high blood sugar and diabetes.

When given at the right time and in the right amount, the drug can help in the most severe cases. Still, few studies show that steroids would be a clear help in the treatment of covid-19. In the latest In research at the University of Turku it has been found that their use at an early stage increases mortality by up to fourfold.

“Under no circumstances should corticosteroids be given in the early stages of corona treatments. Corticosteroids reduce resistance, which worsens the patient’s condition, ”says Professor of Immunology Sirpa Jalkanen.

World Health Organization has banned the use of corticosteroids in the treatment of mild coronary heart disease. According to Jalkanen, corticosteroids have been used in the intensive care unit in Finland, but attitudes towards them have been more critical than in many other countries.

“The use of steroids pulls the immune defense to almost zero, which easily leads to bacterial, viral and fungal diseases,” says Jalkanen.

Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvisen corticosteroids have been used in Finland at a time when respiration has been significantly impaired. Steroids began to be used in May last year.

It has since been found that the number of people admitted from the ward to the intensive care unit has decreased by almost half since the introduction of the drug.

The most common the case in India has been a patient whose symptoms have stopped two weeks earlier and who has poorly treated diabetes. As many as half of mucormycosis patients have been diabetic.

“Diabetes lowers the immune defense, and coronavirus disease lowers it more and more. In the end, the use of corticosteroids used to treat severe coronavirus is like gasoline into flames on a black fungus, ”said a Mumbai doctor Akshay Nair To the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

Many other countries have relatively more diabetics. In terms of numbers, however, India has the second highest number of diabetics right after China, he says International Diabetes Association.

Mucormycosis was not on the same scale as last year during the first wave of the epidemic. However, information on prevalence varies depending on the source.

Mumbai diabetologist Rahul Baxi told the BBC have treated about 800 coronary patients with diabetes but none of whom developed mucormycosis over the past year. In the state of Gujarat, a doctor Sonal Anchliya again told The News Minutethat the number of fungal infections has quadrupled since the first wave, following a relative increase in the number of corona cases.

India has significantly more mucormycosis than the rest of the world.

Even before the pandemic, cases of mucormycosis were diagnosed in India among 14,100,000 people, it is reported in Indian study. The corresponding figure was 0.02 in Denmark and 0.1 in Norway.

The climate, for example, also affects. Professor of Immunology at the University of Helsinki Seppo Meren According to mucormycosis is a fungal infection of warm and humid areas. The cleanliness of hospitals and the proper use of oxygen cylinders can also affect the spread of the disease.

Husin Järvinen According to the Commission, mucormycosis is not a common fungal species in Finland, and Järvinen has not encountered any mycormycosis infection during the Korona period.

“Even in the last twenty years, only a few isolated cases have come against me. Most of them were immunocompromised and a few of them were diabetic. ”