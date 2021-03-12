Coronavirus Those affected by the pandemic crisis in the event industry will be helped with a fundraiser

The Prohibited Work campaign is looking for donations for those in need, and the action will be accelerated by Juno, Paleface and Laine’s new Tomorrow song by Kasper.

Corona epidemic An attempt is being made to alleviate the crisis caused by the event industry in Finland by a joint campaign by Prohibited Works and Domestic Aid.

“The closure of the events decided by the Finnish government suddenly left tens of thousands of people all over Finland without jobs and livelihoods. A large proportion of event professionals are self-employed or freelance employees, ”the campaign bulletin states.

“On the anniversary of the crisis in the event industry, we want to focus on the people who are its special sufferers,” said the President of the Event Industry. Pekka Timonen says.

For this reason, a collection will be organized, the proceeds of which will be used to support those in financial distress due to the corona epidemic. It is the responsibility of Domestic Aid, a member of the Church Services, which directs aid to those in need through the diaconal work of the Evangelical Lutheran congregations in Finland.

Donation funds are used to help those in need financially, through goods or food aid, or for other necessary activities to improve the quality of life of those in difficulty.

People in need may be connected to the diaconal work of the ward in their community. Church membership is not required to receive assistance.

Jobs forbidden includes, in addition to fundraising, information on the lives of event professionals affected by the pandemic. It is conveyed through videos and photos and also through music.

Junon, Palefacen and Laine’s Kasper with a new joint song Tomorrow the aim is to spark a debate on the difficulties in the event sector. The song also features a chorus singing Mik as well as playing a guitar solo Marzi Nyman.