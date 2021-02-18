Coronavirus THL’s Taneli Puumalainen: There is a “sharp difference” in the corona situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the rest of Finland

“THL’s recommendation is that in this situation, a ski holiday should be spent in the home district.”

Next a week of skiing in the metropolitan area. However, the epidemic situation has deteriorated so that travel from the Helsinki metropolitan area to other parts of Finland on a ski holiday should now be avoided, says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Taneli Puumalainen.

“THL’s recommendation is that in this situation, a ski holiday should be spent in the home district,” Puumalainen said at a press conference on the coronavirus situation at THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

According to Puumalainen, there is a “sharp difference” in the corona situation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and the rest of Finland, which should be resolved as a matter of urgency.

“What draws attention is the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, the incidence of which continues to rise. In this respect, the situation is different from what it is elsewhere in Finland, ”says Puumalainen.

He pays special attention to Helsinki and Vantaa, which have a high incidence. The incidence rate for the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) over the last two weeks is 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“A common phenomenon is that there are more cases of the disease in cities than in rural areas. There are more social contacts and thus there are also opportunities for infection. ”

Taneli Puumalainen, THL’s chief physician at the Department of Health and Welfare, spoke about the corona situation at a press conference on Thursday.­

Situation According to Puumalainen, may also mean new restrictions for restaurant operations. Especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, food stores are one of the sources of infections.

“When we consider what should be done to reduce the incidence of the disease, ways must be sought in the places where infections occur,” Puumalainen says. However, Puumalanen reminds that THL does not take a position on when or how restaurants might be closed.

Most infections still come from home, but at home it is difficult to spread the infections to other family members. Therefore, efforts must be made to prevent infections elsewhere.

According to Puumalainen, when examined in occupational groups, corona infections have been observed in construction workers, for example.

Strategy Director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki reminds the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) that some of the new chains of infection could possibly have been prevented if the recommendations and restrictions had been followed.

“This is a serious appeal to everyone now that we are in the epidemic with a knife-edge, that the recommendations and restrictions should be kept as strict as possible and that they should also be followed in everyday life,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

What the role of viral transformation in the growth of infections is still unclear.

A total of 450 cases of viral mutations have been reported to THL. Of these, 427 are British variants, 22 South African variants, and one Brazilian variant.

Puumalainen says that the knowledge base on the virus transformation situation is a bit lacking, especially in southern Finland. Measured by screening tests, there is a clear increase in potential virus transformation rates over the past few weeks.

It is still unknown how much of the screening test results will be revealed to be a viral variant.

However, the increase in the proportion of the mutated virus in infections seems to be concentrated in the Hus region. More than 70 variants identified with certainty so far have been found in the Hus area.

According to Voipio-Pulk, however, it is not yet possible to speak of a virus variant as a main virus. However, it is only a matter of time.

“A virus variant takes its place, and it inevitably becomes a mainstream virus. The question is how fast this happens, ”says Voipi-Pulkki.

Infection situation or the spread of the virus variant in the metropolitan area does not currently affect the order of vaccination.

“The effectiveness of regional multi-rate vaccination needs to be assessed, but so far vaccines are being delivered to different areas according to the number of elderly people and risk groups,” Puumalainen says.

He recalls that the acceleration of the epidemic will be combated regardless of the type of virus behind it.

“Whether it was a wild virus or a transformation virus, the same tricks worked for both. Speed ​​is key, ”says Voipio-Pulkki.

THL According to Puumalainen, is calm about the virus variant found in Finland. So far, only one of these has been found.

According to Puumalainen, first the virus variant is verified, secondly it is reported internationally and thirdly the properties of the variant are evaluated.

“According to the preliminary opinion of virologists, this would not appear to be more susceptible to spreading or causing more serious disease. I would be calm about this, ”says Puumalainen.