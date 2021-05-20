Coronavirus THL’s Salminen criticizes the mismatch between event and restaurant restrictions: “It’s not terribly good now”

“If THL were free to say what they like here, that of course isn’t quite right,” Salminen said.

Manager Mika Salminen The Department of Health and Welfare considers that the mismatch between event and restaurant restrictions is not justified by health safety.

In particular, thave been criticized by the organizers of the aphthum unequal opening of restrictions, as current restrictions on gathering make it practically impossible to organize cultural and sporting events, especially in the most severe epidemic areas. At the same time, for example, you can gather in large numbers on the terraces of restaurants. According to Salminen, this is purely due to the way the legislation is technically structured.

“If THL were free to say what it likes here, that is obviously not the case. The problem is that restaurants are subject to certain legislation and these other operators are different. Regionally, it is not possible to make those solutions on exactly the same basis. It is not terribly good now that there is such a mismatch here, if I say it directly, ”Salminen said.

SocialDirector of Strategy at the Ministry of Education and Health Liisa Maria Voipio-Pulkki identify system problems.

“We are managing a pandemic with a system that is not built to be optimally optimal for this type of universal infectious disease. From this we learn. The action plan is now being reviewed and updated. Let’s look at the situation in the coming weeks. “

Several government ministers have also expressed concern about inequality in deregulation, although regional government agencies said yesterday they were waiting for guidance specifically from the government on the direction of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. However, there has been no guidance for local authorities on the events of the summer.

Read more: The plight of the cultural and events sector is growing, and ministers have noticed it too – Why are events not already being opened?

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (kesk) stated on Twitter on Tuesday that the opening up of Finland will not take place in a logical or fair way from the point of view of events. Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left), on the other hand, noted that the dismantling of restrictions has progressed unevenly and that part of the reason is that responsibilities are shared between different national and local actors. According to him, the task of the government is to clarify the guidelines so that events do not fall behind other industries.

Also the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) took a position on Tuesday.

“This is going completely insane. After the opening, the government has asked and asked for equal treatment. Every effort must now be made to promote health-safe ways of doing events, ”he wrote on Twitter.