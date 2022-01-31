Coronavirus THL’s Nohynek: Nurses’ obligation to vaccinate can no longer be justified solely by protecting patients – law change takes effect on Tuesday

“In the long run, that can’t be the reason,” says Hanna Nohynek from the Department of Health and Welfare.

Nursing staff the obligation to vaccinate corona can no longer be justified solely by the protection of patients, says the chief physician of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL); To Hanna Nohy.

A temporary change in the law will come into force on Tuesday, which will require social and health care workers in close contact with risk groups to be protected against the coronavirus. Protection can be obtained through vaccinations or illness.

The aim has been to protect customers and patients, which was still possible with delta transformation with current vaccines. However, in the case of omicron transformation, indirect protection remains incomplete, says Nohynek.

“It alone can’t justify this,” he says.

Three the vaccination dose further provides the vaccinated self with excellent protection against severe coronary heart disease.

“From that perspective, it makes perfect sense to think caregivers are vaccinated,” Nohynek says.

According to him, it is conceivable that vaccinations also have an occupational safety significance. In addition, vaccinations may play a role in preventing employee sick leave.

However, protection against self-infection is moderate and short-lived. 2-3 months after the third dose, the protective effect against the infection drops to less than 50 percent, says Nohynek.

Government made the bill on 8 December and it was approved by Parliament on 28 December. The change is expected to be valid until the end of the year.

According to the government’s bill, the intention is to protect the lives and health of social care clients and health care patients who are prone to serious coronary heart disease by minimizing their risk of coronary infection from employees.

THL did not initially support the vaccine obligation, but suggested instead, the use of a corona passport to certify fitness for work.

Since then, THL has changed its position on the corona passport altogether. HS said last week that the department it’s better not to reintroduction of the passport as an alternative to restrictions.

“Because vaccinations are not currently known to significantly prevent micronutrient infections but only serious disease, the application model is outdated because it puts unvaccinated at risk of serious disease,” THL said in a statement to the Department of Social Affairs and Health (STM) on Thursday.

