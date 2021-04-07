Coronavirus THL’s Nohynek: Finland is considering changing the age limit for Astra Zeneca’s vaccine due to rare side effects

However, the European Pharmacovigilance Agency emphasizes that the benefits of Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine outweigh the disadvantages.

European At a news conference in the early evening on Wednesday, the Finnish Medicines Agency (EMA) said that very rare venous thrombi with low platelets should be added to the coronavirus vaccine, a very rare side effect of the drug company Astra Zeneca.

However, according to the Agency’s experts, risk factors such as age, gender or a history of circulatory disorders do not predispose to blood clots when taking the vaccine.

According to Ema, the benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh its potential disadvantages.

Mom didn’t set no recommendations as to who could be given the Astra Zeneca vaccine, even if one had been speculated in advance.

Senior physician Hanna Nohynek The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) is not surprised by this.

“If the existing evidence does not suggest that one particular group is at higher risk than another, then the Medicines Authority will not normally impose such restrictions. The Agency considers the benefits and harms from the perspective of the product and the health benefits it brings, ”he says.

The mother also said it has not found a definite causal link between the Astra Zeneca vaccine and the blood clots, but that it considers a causal link to be possible.

“The hypothesis that has received the most expert support is that the vaccine triggers an immune response,” Nohynek says.

To my knowledge has become a total of 169 cerebral venous obstruction, or sinus thrombosis. This means that statistically, those vaccinated with Astra Zeneca have had one blockage per 100,000 vaccinated.

To date, approximately 185,000 doses of Astra Zeneca have been administered in Finland.

“The mother emphasizes that vaccinees should be informed of the possibility of a very rare harm and at the same time instructed that if any symptoms occur, they should seek treatment.”

Such symptoms may include, for example, severe worsening headaches, severe abdominal pain, and strange bruising within two weeks of vaccination.

“They are signs of danger that should lead to immediate treatment.”

In Finland currently vaccinated with Astra Zeneca vaccine only those over 65 years of age.

At Ema’s press conference, it was reported that the majority of vascular thrombosis was in those under 60 years of age and more than 60 percent were women.

However, the Astra Zeneca vaccine has vaccinated a large number of healthcare professionals, the majority of whom are women. This can distort interpretation.

Should the age limit for the vaccine now be changed in Finland?

“It needs to be thought through. We have a meeting of the National Vaccination Expert Group next week where we gather all the available information and see what it means to us, ”says Nohynek.

“Until then, THL’s precautionary recommendation that Astra Zeneca should only be given to people aged 65 and over applies.”

Pharmaceutical According to the Finnish Center for Safety and Development, Fimea, a total of three cases of blood clotting disorders have been reported in Finland who have received the Astra Zeneca vaccine and are suspected to be related to the vaccine.

Two of them have been rare cerebral venous thrombosis. Doctors have said two of these patients are recovering.

In Finland cerebral venous obstruction, or sinus thrombosis, is usually a rare disease. In Finland, it is diagnosed in about 70 patients a year, ie on average about six cases of sinus thrombosis are detected in Finland per month.

The average age of patients is about 40 years, and the proportion of women patients is higher, up to more than 70 percent of those under 55 years of age. These data therefore relate to cerebral venous thrombosis that is not associated with vaccines or covid-19 infection.

Usually, patients with cerebral thrombosis have a much better prognosis than the average for stroke patients. In the West, mortality in the acute phase of sinus thrombosis is less than five percent. Nine out of ten patients recover on their own.